A Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Eqyapa Mercer, has expressed his confidence in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaking the 8 in the upcoming national polls in 2024.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the Deputy Energy Minister shared the view that the “2024 election is going to completely different set of election.”

Even though he admits to economic challenges, he believes there are clear indicators of an economic recovery.

He added that with the positive signs, Ghanaians will be assured that “the NPP as always is the best that can manage the affairs of this country and this economy going forward.”

His comment is in his response to suggestions by the NDC that their massive victory in Assin North signifies victory for the party in the 2024 election.

According to NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the Assin North bye-election was not a mere poll for a representative in Parliament but more of a referendum on the performance of the NPP government.

He added that the voting by the constituents of Assin North further shows that Ghanaians are tired of the leadership of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

But Mr Egyapa Mercer disagrees with this assertion.

“I don’t share the view that this is what is going to transpire in 2024 at all,” he reiterated.

He however noted that the Assin North by-election will help the party pick one or two clues in the future to help them reposition themselves for the next election.