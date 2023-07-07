Gloria Sarfo, a renowned Ghanaian actress, joined a host of other celebrities at the glamorous Phantom V Fold Glam Cocktail Party held in the trendy SOHO venue.

The AMVCA award-winning actress exuded elegance in her vibrant two-piece ensemble, catching everyone’s eye.

She donned a beautiful floral print wrap top with three-quarter sleeves, perfectly complemented by form-fitting trousers.

Gloria Sarfo’s appearance was further enhanced by her stunning shoulder-length voluminous curly hairstyle and subtle makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

Not only known for her acting prowess, Gloria Sarfo is also a successful fashion entrepreneur with her own clothing brand. She confidently stepped into the event wearing black stilettos that flawlessly matched her designer handbag, exuding sophistication and style.

The star-studded affair was further enlivened by an enthralling performance from Stonebwoy, who captivated the audience with one of his hit songs, “Into the Future.”

Among the other prominent personalities in attendance were media personality Abeiku Santana, Adjetey Anang, Gifty Anti, and the popular TikTok star, Asantewaa.

