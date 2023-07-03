James Lutterodt, a notable participant in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has sadly passed away.

James, along with his teammates Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo, represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in the competition and captivated viewers with their exceptional performance throughout the contest, leading them to the finale.

A source confirmed the untimely demise of this brilliant young student to JoyNews. While there have been speculations of food poisoning, the exact cause of James’ death has not been disclosed publicly.

Together with Francisca and Bright, James led Ketasco to the NSMQ finals for the first time in the school’s history.

Although they ultimately fell short of Prempeh College, their remarkable talents and efforts were widely recognized and garnered praise from many Ghanaians, leading to scholarships and other opportunities.

At the time of his passing, James was pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana.

Reports indicate that he was an exceptional student, excelling in his studies. The loss of James Lutterodt has left a void in the NSMQ community and beyond, as his potential and contributions will be deeply missed.

