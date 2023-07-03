Frederick Opare-Mensah, a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has commented on the incident involving the interruption of Alan Kyeremanten’s speech during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally in Assin North.

Opare-Mensah stated that it was simply a breach of protocol and not intended to demonstrate Dr. Bawumia’s popularity among party supporters.

During an interview on Asempa FM Ekosiisen Show, Opare-Mensah emphasized that the incident would not have sparked such discussions if Dr. Bawumia were not a vice president or if internal elections were not underway.

“He (Bawumia) is a Vice President. If he was not an aspirant or if the internal elections were not being held and this happened, do you think we would be having this conversation?” he questioned.

Opare-Mensah stressed that Dr. Bawumia has nothing to apologize for, but rather should explain that the disruption was unintentional. He highlighted that the Vice President had no need to orchestrate such an occurrence to make a statement.

Opare-Mensah called for a ceasefire in the ongoing back-and-forth regarding the issue, as it poses a threat to the unity of the party.

“It saddens me that some individuals want to turn this into an issue. However, they should remember that any shameful incidents we highlight will affect us all as a party since we are in government,” he expressed.

He urged that these incidents, including the disruption at the rally, should not be ammunition for opponents to portray a lack of unity within the NPP.

Opare-Mensah emphasized that it was a breach of protocol that should not occur again in the future.

National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, has issued an apology for the disruption, attributing it to a communication problem between the organizers and the handlers regarding the time of arrival.

However, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, spokesperson for Mr. Kyeremanten’s campaign team, stated that the NPP is yet to issue an official apology to their candidate concerning the incident.

