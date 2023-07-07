The National Food Buffer Stock Company has announced plans to hold an emergency board meeting to address the concerns of the food suppliers association.

The suppliers since Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, have been picketing at the company’s premises over their GHS270 million, which represents two years’ arrears for the supply of food items.

In the statement after 48 hours after the picketing, the company said it acknowledge that they owe the suppliers.

Buffer Stock has, therefore, pledged commitment to working with all stakeholders, including the Education and Finance Ministries, to find a resolution to the situation.

Meanwhile, members of the association have spent a third night at the premises amidst threats to not vacate until they are handed their monies.

The group has indicated they feel safe at the place than their homes as creditors are always chasing them.

