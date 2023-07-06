A member of the National Food Suppliers Association has been rushed to the 37 Military Hospital after two nights of sleeping at the National Food Buffer Stock (NAFCO) premises.

According to reports, the woman was sent to receive treatment for fever.

The association has reiterated that they will sleep at NAFCO’s premises until they are paid arrears of over two years’ food supply to schools.

According to them, sleeping in the open and being exposed to mosquitoes and insects will not deter them from getting their money.

“We slept on the bare floor till morning. Mosquitoes are everywhere and we have not taken our bath.

“We will sleep here until our monies are paid. The arrears are long overdue so picketing is the only option,” one member said.

“I am owed more than GHc 4 million. We cannot stay at home because creditors are pursuing us. We can’t pick calls, life has become unbearable,” another said on Accra-based TV3.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAFCO is expected to address the picketers by Friday, July 7, 2023.

The suppliers began picketing on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to drum home their demands.

The suppliers have spent two nights laying on the bare floor with cloth and mats which they carried along.

A spokesperson for the suppliers, Kwaku Amedume, has vowed they will continue their picketing until their monies are paid as they are being chased away by their creditors from their homes.

