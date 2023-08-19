Some aggrieved food suppliers have besieged the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo) premises to demand the payment of outstanding arrears for food supplied to various senior high schools across the country in the past two years.

The suppliers began days of picketing at the Buffer Stock premises in July after months of appealing to the government for their arrears to be paid to help them continue to be in business.

They later expressed disappointment after only a partial payment of the arrears was made to them.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, had given assurances that the suppliers would be paid on July 17.

However, the suppliers were later told that the Buffer Stock Company had instead received payment from the Ministry of Finance on that date. When the money finally reached their accounts, it was only a partial payment.

The suppliers were further assured that the remaining payment would be made on August 17.

This prompted the suppliers to besiege the NAFCo premises.

The suppliers say that they are struggling due to current economic challenges and that the outstanding payments are essential for them to stay in business.

They are calling on the government to fulfil its promise and make the full payment as soon as possible.

