The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has announced the National Food Suppliers Association will be paid their arrears in full by August 17, 2023.

Mr Acheampong on July 7 assured the suppliers were going to be paid their monies by Monday, July 17, 2023.

This was after the suppliers spent three nights at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company, insisting that they will not leave until the government pays them their monies in full.

The suppliers, who travelled from all regions across the country, said that since 2021, government has not paid them for food that they supplied to Senior High Schools across the country.

Briefing Parliament on Tuesday, he said Buffer stock currently owes the suppliers a little over GH¢203 million.

Out of this amount, he said the Ministry last week received GHS100 million which is 50 percent of what is due the suppliers.

“We have transferred same through the processes to buffer stock. We are hoping that by midweek this week that 50 percent will be sent to the suppliers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, urged the suppliers not to allow themselves to be used by politicians over the debt.

The Tolon MP emphasised the significance of the suppliers and urged them not to allow their sentiments to be manipulated for political gain.

ALSO READ: