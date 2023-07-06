Authorities are conducting an investigation into the death of a man believed to have died by suicide after an alleged dispute with his wife over cooking chicken at their home in Uriri, Migori County, Kenya.

The 45-year-old individual, identified as John Rugala, reportedly locked himself inside their house before setting it ablaze.

Witnesses at the scene informed the police that Rugala had become enraged after his wife refused to prepare chicken for him, triggering the domestic quarrel. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly stated that the chicken was meant for their daughter, leading to further protests.

Following the exchange, the deceased reportedly ordered his wife to leave the premises before taking his own life. Despite the efforts of locals who rushed to extinguish the fire, their attempts proved futile.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary, pending further investigations by the police.

In a separate incident in Molo, Nakuru County, police are also looking into a case of suspected suicide involving a 66-year-old man who allegedly jumped into a borehole.

Authorities visited the residence of Peter Wanderi, where it was reported that he had previously threatened to take his own life by leaping into the family’s water supply.

Tragically, Wanderi carried out his threats on July 3, and his body was subsequently retrieved from the 25-foot borehole. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the body is taken to the mortuary.

The increasing occurrence of suicide cases has raised concerns among law enforcement officials, who attribute the rise to societal stress and mental distress. Kenya has witnessed a significant surge in reported suicide incidents, with an average of three cases per day. In 2019, the police recorded 499 cases, which increased to 575 in 2020. Disturbingly, between January and July 2021 alone, at least 313 individuals have taken their own lives. Police reports indicate that the majority of victims are male.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies several factors contributing to suicide, including unemployment, relationship breakdowns, academic pressures, legal and financial difficulties, bullying, previous suicide attempts, family history of suicide, alcohol and substance abuse, depression, and bipolar disorder. Globally, nearly 800,000 people die by suicide each year, with approximately 78% of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries.