A food supplier to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) is set to lose her house if the government fails to pay her money owed her for years.

Nana Akua Asantewaa said she used her only house as collateral to secure bank loan and has defaulted for the past two years.

Sharing her ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the distraught mother of five said the bank is set to auction her house should she fail to repay in a few weeks.

Her woes, she indicated has deepened as a single parent taking care of her five children and over 20 adopted ones back home in the Ashanti Region.

She also revealed that, “police station is her second home” because her suppliers have reported her to almost all police stations in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

The livid woman said she feels relieved after joining other food suppliers to sleep at the premises of NAFCO to demand payment of GH¢270 million for food supplied to Senior High Schools across the country from 2021 to 2023.

Nana Asantewaa said she is not ready to return home empty handed because that will mean losing all her property.

“I sleep well at NAFCO because debtors are not at my doorstep. I will not go back to Kumasi until I’m paid my money,” she added.