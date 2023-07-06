Renowned rapper Eugene Entsir, popularly known as Eugy, has made a significant life-changing decision by announcing his departure from the mainstream world.

The artiste, best known for his hit song ‘Dance for Me’ in 2016, has chosen to embrace a spiritual calling and embark on a new path.

Eugy was baptized over the weekend on July 2 under the auspices of his father and uncle who happen to be pastors.

In a heartfelt statement, Eugy expressed his desire to separate himself from the distractions and temptations of the world and focus on his spiritual journey as he admits he has not lived a morally upright life.

While acknowledging the impact his music and fame had on his life, he said he feels compelled to prioritize his personal and spiritual transformation.

He wrote:

“If someone asked me at the beginning of 2023 what my year would look like I don’t think this is what I would’ve said. That’s how powerful the Lord is. When Jesus calls you there’s nothing you can do about it. You must heed and answer. I’ve always said that I know God loves me but I’ve also always tried to manoeuvre using my own might & strength and let’s be honest I wasn’t living righteously but there comes a point when you realise you must submit to the almighty father and allow his will to be done.

” I’m not perfect. Neither am I better than anyone else but by Gods grace I vow to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart. I got baptised last Sunday and I was blessed enough to have my Dad, Pastor Joe (white t-shirt) and Uncle, Pastor Joshua (Grey t-shirt) usher me into this new life. I give God all the praise. Looking forward to what the future holds.”

He shared a video of his baptism which captured the exact moment he was immersed in water.

As part of the spiritual journey, Eugy has deleted all trace of his previous lifestyle on his social media platforms.

Watch video below: