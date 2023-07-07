Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, says Laryea Kingston should have played at the World Cup due to his sacrifices, adding that the team felt incomplete without the winger.

The former Hearts of Oak and Vitesse Arnhem attacker was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2006 World Cup due to suspension from the Africa Cup of Nations which he had played months earlier before the Mundial.

Kingston was hoping to be part of the squad for the 2010 edition in South Africa having played a key role in the qualification games.

However, for the second time, he was dropped by the then-head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

And Appiah, who once shared a dressing room with Kingston and captained the team for over a decade, says the Black Stars were incomplete with the winger.

“We were naive [in 2006] about the rules… England took Rooney to the World Cup despite him being on suspension. If we had that knowledge in 2006, we would have pleaded with the GFA to add Laryea to the team because it was two games,” he said in an interview on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

“I am [pained] because Laryea was one of the players that when I look back, even though we played at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010, it looks as if we were not complete.

“Not because of his football but he should have been there because of his sacrifices. He was part of those who sacrificed. To date, I still feel bad.”

On several occasions, Laryea has revealed his frustration as to how he couldn’t play at the World Cup with the Black Stars.

He is currently the assistant coach of Ghana’s U-17 side and recently led them on their tour in Europe where they won the UEFA four-nation tournament in Serbia.