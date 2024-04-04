Founder of Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kyerematen, and the leader of National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster form a grand alliance for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a press release issued by the M4C on Thursday, April 4, it was revealed that the alliance aims to challenge the long-standing dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The statement emphasised that both major parties have fallen short in addressing the core developmental issues facing the nation.

“The Alliance seeks to end the dominance of the duopoly, the NDC and the NPP, in Ghanaian politics, two Parties which after 32 years in government, have failed to address the fundamental challenges of development in our beloved country” the statement said.

The ARC intends to mobilize Ghanaians from all walks of life, with a particular focus on the youth and women, regardless of their religious, political, or ethnic backgrounds.

”The Alliance will work towards forming an all-inclusive Government of National Unity with representation from Political Parties, the Business Community, Farmers and Fishermen, Labour Unions, Faith-Based Organisations, Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organisations, Academia, Media, and other Stakeholder Interest Groups” it stated.

The primary goal of the alliance is to elect the first independent candidate as the President of Ghana and to break the cycle of poverty, ushering the country onto a new path of prosperity.

It said issues such as political divisiveness, the winner-takes-all mentality, and the lack of continuity in government projects will be tackled head-on by the alliance.

Furthermore, the ARC plans to establish an all-inclusive Government of National Unity, comprising representatives from various sectors including political parties, the business community, farmers, labor unions, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, academia, media, and other stakeholder interest groups.

The ACR will also development of a National Development Plan that transcends individual party manifestoes, serving as the blueprint for Ghana’s economic transformation. d fostering a shift in mindset and attitudes among Ghanaians.

The official launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

