Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has sworn in Herbert Krapa as the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The swearing-in ceremony happened at the conference room of the Energy Ministry on Thursday, April 4.

During the ceremony, Mr Krapa took both the oath of office and the oath of secrecy, administered by the Energy Minister himself.

Dr. Prempeh highlighted that the appointment of Herbert Krapa signifies the President’s renewed commitment to the operations of the company.

He emphasised the importance of instilling a culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to align with this renewed interest.

“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company almost making it for some, not even fit for purpose. However, for some of us including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing” the Minister said.

He continued “I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic.

“Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore have no doubt that, you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide”

Mr. Krapa, who also serves as a Deputy Minister for Energy, expressed his unwavering commitment to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering dedication to delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on and I am determined to actualise this vision of the President, of course with the support of my Minister” he said.