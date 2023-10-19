The Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has criticized the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for chiding partisan lawyers.

President of the Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo called out partisan lawyers for denigrating the judiciary at the least opportunity they get.

Responding to this, Amaliba described such comments as shameful and urged GBA to stop being the mouthpiece of the Judicial Service and take up a humanitarian position.

“What needs to be stopped is the Ghana Bar Association turning itself into the mouthpiece of the judiciary. It is not done anywhere in the world, and it is only in Ghana that the Bar forms a cursory relationship with the judiciary and performs the role of a PRO for the judiciary.

The Bar Association must bow its head in shame for shirking its role as the mouthpiece for the voiceless, the oppressed, and the marginalized. If they have found their voices now, what they should do is channel that into taking care of the welfare needs of its members,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

The outspoken legal practitioner advised GBA to channel its energy toward ensuring the proper functioning of courts across the country.

“When you go to the Adentan Court premises, which houses the District, Circuit, and High courts, the washrooms are not available because the Ghana Water Company has cut water to the building. This should concern the Bar” Amaliba fumed.

ALSO READ: