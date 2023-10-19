The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on Monday led a delegation of chiefs and queen mothers from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region to express their condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of his wife, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

One of the attributes of the Okyenhene is his countless gestures of pleasant and overwhelming surprise visits, usually at dusk.

The former President was immensely grateful and comforted by this visit.

The funeral ceremonies for the former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor, are scheduled to be held at the dignified forecourt of the State House on the auspicious date of November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites are set to proceed in Kumasi on November 18, with the final resting place for the deceased scheduled for November 19, 2023.

The announcement was made by Papa Kofi Mensah, the Spokesperson of the family, during a visit to the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The purpose of the visit was to formally inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the passing of the late First Lady.

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor had been a devoted companion of former President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, and a retired nurse and midwife.

Born on October 25, 1935, Theresa Aba Kufuor, 88, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing. She was the last born of her parents.