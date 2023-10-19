The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has made a disturbing disclosure, detecting people with signs of diarrhea living in the emergency shelters created for people affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Acting General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Richard Selormey, disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Dr. Selormey said that a team was dispatched by the Association to help with rescue efforts in the affected areas and came across a number of people with diarrhea and bilharzia.

“We have noted that the most common diseases contracted by victims are malaria, skin diseases, and respiratory conditions because they are in close contact. We have also noticed that there are a few people beginning to show signs of diarrhea diseases and about two people are also showing signs of bilharzia,” he added.

Dr. Selormey further warned of an outbreak of waterborne diseases and urged the people to observe safety protocols while waiting for relief items.

Meanwhile, thousands of displaced persons in North and South Tongu in the Volta region have resorted to using polluted water for some of the chores.

