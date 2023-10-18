The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has chided partisan lawyers who try to denigrate the judiciary at the least opportunity they get.

The judiciary has been criticized by many in the past few years for what they deem to be biased judgments.

The GBA indicated at a press conference on Wednesday that there was no truth in such allegations.

It described such allegations spewed by its members as “worrying.”

President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, urged members of the Association to desist from such acts.

“Our colleagues who are members of political parties must understand that their primary fidelity is to the legal profession, and it is worrisome when members of the GBA join the chorus of partisan populace to denigrate the image of the legal profession and the judiciary. We should not allow politics to divide us, and we should not subject ourselves to the dictates and wishes of politicians and sacrifice the nobility of our profession” he said.

The Association further urged stakeholders to work towards making protests and demonstrations violence-free.

To achieve this, GBA’s President Yaw Acheampong Boafo underscored the need for a national dialogue to determine routes deemed security zones and urged organizers of protests to stop using inappropriate themes like the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

“Inasmuch as possible, identifiable leaders or leaders of people embarking on or taking part in processions or demonstrations should agree to routes to be used during such demonstrations so as to avoid situations where the rights and freedoms of other people who are not taking part in the demonstrations are violated or trampled.”

ALSO READ: