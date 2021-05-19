A woman and her two-year-old daughter are feared dead, with another injured in an accident on the Accra-Kasoa highway.

Information gathered indicated that the woman and her daughter were crossing the road from the Kasoa lane to Accra direction when they were knocked down by a car.

It has been revealed that the woman was on her way to Amanfrom Polyclinic for a child-weighing exercise.

While residents were struggling to transport the unconscious woman and her daughter to the hospital, another nose mask seller was knocked off at the same spot.

However, the latter sustained slashes on her head and was given first aid treatment by witnesses.

The accidents have sparked fury among the residents. They are, thus, calling on authorities to fix traffic lights or construct footbridges, else they will block the road.

Meanwhile, four persons have already lost their lives at the same spot just this week.