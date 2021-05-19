A Russian woman allegedly killed her husband by “strangling him with her buttocks” after she sat on him during a row.



Tatyana O was charged with murder after she sat on her husband, Aidar, and refused to let go of him until he “begged forgiveness”, it is claimed.



The man’s daughter saw her father pinned face down on the bed and ran to seek help from neighbours in Novokuznetsk, Russia, according to evidence in the case.



A female neighbour came in but decided this was a domestic dispute which the couple would solve, it was reported.



Also, the neighbour didn’t get involved because Tatyana said she wanted to “calm him down” after they had been drinking.



Soon afterwards, it is alleged, Aidar died and Tatyana screamed, leading to the neighbour rushing back.



The neighbour called an ambulance but the husband was pronounced dead at the scene.



A later medical examination found that the man died from “asphyxia” – blocking the “respiratory system,” as his face was wedged into the mattress, with the woman sitting on his neck, “using her legs so he could not lift it”.



The wife “strangled husband to death with her buttocks after drinking too much alcohol”, reported Life.



At a first trial, a murder charge was dropped and Tatyana was convicted of causing death by negligence, it was reported.



She had no intention to kill him, the court heard.



She was sentenced to 18 months of corrective labour and ordered to pay around £2,000 in “moral damages”, reported Life.



But this week the Investigative Committee announced it is pressing for a new murder charge against the wife.



The woman had been angry “after drinking heavily” and “as soon as the man lay down on the bed, burying his face in the mattress, she sat on his neck, while holding his head with her legs so that he could not lift it.”



After he stopped showing signs of life, “the accused, frightened, shook him and shouted at him to wake him up”.



The murder suspect “weighs more than 100 kilograms”, said the investigative committee.