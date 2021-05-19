The Church of Pentecost (COP) has published the schedule of an ambitious project to plant one million trees in May and June 2021.

The Environmental Care Campaign forms part of the five-year strategic vision of the Church (Vision 2023) dubbed ‘Possessing the Nations.’

According to the COP, the trees would be planted in collaboration with the Forestry Commission starting May 29, 2021, when the Pentecost Men’s Ministry is scheduled to plant 50,000 seedlings across the country.

On June 5, 2021, another 100,000 trees would be planted by the Evangelism Ministry across the nation followed by another effort by the pastorate, Women’s Ministry and Children’s Ministry which would take turns to plant 500,000 seedlings on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The project would be climaxed on June 12, 2021, with the Youth Ministry planting 350,000 seedlings nationwide.

The COP is led by Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

The COP recently built and donated a prison camp to the Ghana Prisons Service at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.