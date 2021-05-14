The Church of Pentecost has said it has not erred in building a prison facility for the Ghana Prisons Service at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to the General Secretary of the church, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, the Church is doing its master’s (God) bidding by giving out resources that God has blessed them with.

“Jesus Christ told us in the Bible that we should love those in need and even get close to those in prisons as if we were there with them and the Bible also tells us to use resources he blessed us with wisely. He doesn’t want us to use resources He gave us on our own but share with the weak, the vulnerable and that is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Apostle Kumi-Larbi was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday in reaction to controversies the prison facility had generated.

A section of the public commended the initiative with others tagging it as a misplaced priority.

However, he said Ghana’s prisons are highly congested and they are mostly worried about the poor and vulnerable who are always sent to prison for no wrong done and that is why they always look out for them.

“When somebody finds himself or herself on the wrong side of the law and is incarcerated, Jesus will ask us ‘When I went there [to prison], what did you do?’ So it is based on this that we are doing what we have done. It is just awakening that has come to us that we can’t continue to neglect these people,” he stated.

Apostle Kumi-Larbi said they were ready to support the system and contribute their quota to help the country and therefore find nothing wrong with their initiative.

The Church of Pentecost Ghana on May 11, 2021, handed over a newly built 300-bed prison facility to the Ghana Prisons.

The fully furnished edifice comes with a vocational and technical training workshop, recreational centre, a church building, and baptistery.

The church noted the move forms part of their Security Based Development Projects captured in its vision 2023 with an overarching theme: ‘Possessing the Nations.’