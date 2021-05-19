Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingston, has insisted he remains the best goalkeeper ever to serve the country.

Olele, as he is affectionately called in football circles, was the best in his prime and very instrumental for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Kingston, who spent close to two decades with the national team, speaking in an interview, said he remains the only generational goalkeeper with the Black Stars, having played alongside six different captains of the team.

“You know I’m a generational goalkeeper because I played with Abedi Pele and also with his son Andre Ayew,” the former Blackpool goalkeeper told Asempa FM.

“I played with C.K. Akonnor, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan and I am the longest-serving generational captain of the national team,” he said.

Kingston played in the 2006 and the 2010 FIFA World Cups as Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper.

Expressing his disappointment in the team’s inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] trophy, Kingston said he tried several means including going for spiritual advice for the Black Stars, which remains one of his regrettable moments with the Black Stars.

“I did all I could so we can win a trophy, but unfortunately we could not, I feel disappointed the team didn’t win the Afcon title,” he added.

Kingston served as the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Stars under Kwesi Appiah.