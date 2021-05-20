A security guard shocked his benefactor when he left a note to beg for forgiveness for emptying the latter’s home in his absence.

According to the victim, the thief, identified only as Steven, was a guard to a neighbour who he poached after he was laid off from his former job.

After several pleas, he said he employed Steven and put him in charge of his mansion and traveled out of the country.

However, he did not just meet Steven’s absence upon his return, but was welcomed by an empty two-bedroom apartment; sofa, television set, fridge and other electronics and even curtains all gone.

Steven left a note claiming responsibility for the theft and begged for forgiveness for biting the hand that fed him.

In the hand-written note, he claimed he advised his boss to sell a piece of land which he did not, hence making him bankrupt was his surest option.

Steven ended the note with “I LOVE YOU” and asked his former boss to settle the case amicably with his [Steven’s] brother.