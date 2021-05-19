Australian police on Wednesday said three people were charged as part of an investigation into the alleged importation of half a ton of cocaine from Britain.

Some 514 kilograms of compacted white powder, which returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine, were found concealed in a consignment of toolboxes which arrived in Sydney from Britain on Saturday, New South Wales police said in a Wednesday statement.

The powder has an estimated potential street value of 154 million Australian dollars (120 million US dollars).



A 33-year-old woman from Collaroy in northern Sydney was charged with large commercial drug supply and use of an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.

A 26-year-old man from Dee Why, in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, and a 28-year-old man from Minto in south-west Sydney were each charged with large commercial drug supply, NSW police said.