Chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region are with immediate effect calling for the demolition of the Budumburam Liberia Camp.

According to them, the place, which serves as an abode for refugees, has now been taken over by criminals who are terrorising residents.

They maintained that the camp has outlived its usefulness, hence, the calls for the demolition to make way for other projects.

The Mankrado for Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Akwasi Quansah, made the call on behalf of the chiefs in an interview with Adom News.



“The camp has become a safe haven for prostitutes, wee smokers, robbers and other people of other social vices and this is not the first time we are making the call.

“I have called on several commanders who have been to the area to demolish the camp but to no avail and because we have no power over it, we can’t demolish it but if the government will not do it, they can give us the greenlight,” he said.

He explained they have plans of re-developing the area into markets, schools and other social amenities for the benefit of the residents.

The chief, Nana Abor Atta II, who also added his voice to the call, bemoaned the high rate of criminal activities, stating they do not speak well about the community.