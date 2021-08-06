Chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have lauded the District Security Council (DISEC) on the decision to demolish the Budumburam Liberia Camp.

The District Chief Executive, Solomon Darko-Quarm, on Tuesday served a notice asking the residents to vacate the Camp by September 30, 2021.

The decision to evict the residents, according to the DCE, was taken at a District Security Council (DISEC) meeting held on August 3, 2021.

The chiefs in May 2021 called for the immediate demolition of the camp which they said had become a hub for criminals.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the Gomoa Fetteh Mankrado, Nana Kwasi Quansah, said it was a step in the right direction.

ALSO READ:

He lamented the place, which serves as an abode for refugees, has now been taken over by criminals who are terrorising residents.

Nana Quansah maintained that the camp has outlived its usefulness, hence, the calls for the demolition to make way for other projects.

He explained they have plans of redeveloping the area into markets, schools, and other social amenities for the benefit of the residents.