Traditional leaders in Gomoa Fetteh have strongly condemned the shooting incident that resulted in the tragic death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso at Millennium City.

Gyasehene of Gomoa Bantama (Millennium City), Benlord Ababio, fatally shot the military officer at the Millennium City Police station during a heated dispute over land.

In a press conference held today, the Twafohene of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council and Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta, unequivocally condemned the act of violence.

Nana Abor Atta revealed that, the deceased was a surveyor to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool and expressed his deepest condolences to his grieving family.

Also, queen mother of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abena Ewusua, extended sincere apologies to the family of the deceased, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the nation as a whole.

She called for calm among the community members as investigations into the incident continue.

The tragic event has sparked outrage and sorrow within the community, with many calling for justice and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding land dispute.