Lassie Tuolu Senior High School, a catholic school in the Wechau district of the Upper West Region, suffered a devastating fire outbreak which destroyed its multipurpose hall.

This facility served as a dining hall, church, assembly venue, and examination center. Its loss has deeply impacted on the school’s operations and the daily routines of its students, particularly the final year students preparing for their Final Exams.

In a remarkable demonstration of alumni spirit and commitment, the 2005-year group of Lassie Tuolu Senior High School has set a commendable precedent.

Together they raised GH¢15,000 to support the immediate needs of their alma mater.

This generous donation was recently handed over to the school’s headmaster and staff, providing a critical boost as the school strives to continue its educational activities amidst challenging circumstances.

Representatives from the 2005-year group presented the donation to the headmaster and other staff members of Lassie Tuolu Senior High School.

This timely assistance will greatly aid the school as it works to provide for its students, particularly the final year students who are currently preparing for their exams.

The disaster committee, staff, students, and with the headmaster of the school, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the 2005-year group for their generous contribution during this challenging time.

They also appealed to other year groups to take cues from the 2005-year batch and come forward to support the school in its time of need.

This support serves as a testament to the strong impact the school has had on the lives of past students, inspiring them to give back in whatever little way possible as a way of showing their appreciation.

