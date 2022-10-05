A 26-year-old man, Stephen Akwaboah, has been lynched by unknown assailants for allegedly stealing goodies at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

His lifeless body was found in the early hours of Tuesday lying by a pool of water with a backpack, sticks and slippers around him.

He also had drops of blood around his head.

Some residents at Big Apple in an interview with Adom News said they are not surprised by the incident as they have been experiencing series of robbery cases in recent times.

To them, the deceased, popularly known as Rasta, could be part of the robbery syndicate terrorising them in the area.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Gomoa Buduburam Electoral Area, Lot Arthur, said checks so far suggest the deceased was a criminal and was lynched after a botched operation.

Mr Arthur, however, condemned the instant justice act and appealed to his residents to desist from taking the laws into their hands after apprehending criminals.

But the wife of the deceased, Selina Essel, has fought off all the allegations levelled against her husband, stating he is an Okada rider who only went to that area to collect his motorbike from another rider.

