A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been lynched at Mpatapo in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident occurred over suspicion that he may be linked to series of criminal activities happening in the area.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News said unknown thieves have been terrorising them in the area.

They disclosed there have been countless times thieves have attacked them for their belongings or stolen from them overnight.

It is, however, not clear what the deceased stole that resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced an investigation into the incident with the body deposited at the mortuary.

ALSO READ: