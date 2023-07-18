A member of the rapid response team from the Forestry Commission in the Bono Region has been missing for the past two weeks.

The team was dispatched to apprehend illegal chainsaw operators in the Asukɛse forest reserve located in the Sunyani district of the Forestry Commission.

During their operation, the team seized chainsaw machines from the illegal loggers, but the perpetrators managed to escape.

Vitus Yourdong, one of the members of the rapid response team, went into the bushes to ease himself and never returned.

Despite the team’s efforts to locate him, their search has been unsuccessful so far.

Concerned about the situation, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, has reported the incident to the police for further investigation.

Search parties consisting of Forestry Commission officers, police personnel, and other security officers have been deployed to assist in finding Vitus Yourdong.

The CEO is urging the communities residing along the Asukɛse forest reserve to support their search efforts and provide any relevant information that could help locate Vitus Yourdong.

He emphasised the importance of community cooperation in such circumstances.

Paul Dery, a family member of Vitus Yourdong, has expressed their awareness of the situation and their determination to participate in the search parties.

The family is unwilling to return to Accra until their missing relative is found.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Paul remains optimistic and believes that Vitus Yourdong will be found alive.

