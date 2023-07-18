Ghanaian hiplife rappers Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone recently made waves in London with their coordinated outfits and luxurious cars.

Hailing from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the two have been actively involved in promoting hiplife music throughout the country.

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV in April, Flowking Stone revealed that he made sacrifices in his career to open doors for aspiring hip-life artistes in his region.

He turned down the opportunity to relocate to Accra, opting instead to demonstrate that success can be achieved in Kumasi as well.

A video footage captured the moment Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone emerged from their sleek vehicles, exuding elegance as they walked away.

Flowking Stone shared the video on his Instagram page, expressing their unity and connection, writing, “It’s a Family thing. We are united by blood and love ❤️ @okyeamekwame #ByMySide #Rapfam. Music by Flowking Stone – By my side (Produced by @drraybeat). This video was shot by @kaystudios.”