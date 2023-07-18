Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency, Hawa Koomson, has exposed her opponent of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, over the construction of roads in their constituency.

Madam Koomson, who has consistently defeated Naa Koryoo in previous elections, expressed confidence in retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Madam Koomson highlighted her role in the development of the constituency, particularly in road construction.

She stated, “Even the bridge, I was the one who initiated its construction, and I provided the necessary funds for the road repair.”

Madam Koomson emphasized that she had personally invested in improving the roads and working with contractors to ensure progress.

However, Mrs Koomson accused Naa Koryoo of misleading the public by taking credit for road construction work that she was not responsible for.

“The NDC candidate sneaked to the construction site and took a photo with the machinery, giving the false impression that she is actively working on the roads,” Mrs Koomson claimed.

She urged the public to disregard any videos or pictures portraying Naa Koryoo as the one responsible for road construction in the constituency.

Madam Koomson clarified that she was exclusively in charge of all road development projects at Kasoa and had already assigned certain roads to contractors for repairs and upgrades.

She reiterated, ” Naa Koryoo is not responsible for any roads in Kasoa. Therefore, any videos or pictures showing her allegedly working on the roads should be disregarded.”

Madam Koomson insisted that she had been overseeing dredging and grading operations for the past two months, confirming her active involvement in the road construction efforts.

Expressing her frustration, the Minister for Fisheries and aquaculture development accused the NDC candidate of attempting to deceive the public and questioned her motives.

“Why would Naa Koryoo go to an area where road construction was already underway and use a caterpillar to create the false impression that she is initiating the project?” Koomson challenged.

She dismissed Naa Koryoo’s actions as mere theatrics to mislead voters and urged the public to see through the charade.

She, therefore, urge Naa Koryoo to provide evidence of any road projects she claimed to have initiated.

“I am the one actively working on the roads, and I challenge my opponent to show me where she has contributed to the construction efforts because, as far as I know, it is only I who is working on the roads in this constituency.”

