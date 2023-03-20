A suspected thief reportedly froze and became immobile for hours in an attempt to steal in the Drobo area in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

Reports indicate the suspect was about to steal from a landlord’s room when the strange incident happened.

It is said the landlord in recent times has had a lot of belongings mysteriously going missing.

He, therefore, decided to cast a spell at the entrance of his room to help catch the unrepentant thief if he or she decides to return.

It was indeed an every day for the thief, one day for the owner scenario as luck eluded the young man, believed to be in his 20s, who got stuck in his expedition.

ALSO READ:

The incident is said to have occurred at about 8:00 pm but the suspect stood for almost 24 hours, causing his hand and feet to swell.