Several fuel stations at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region have recorded long queues due to the shortage of petrol.

Some fuel consumers in an interview with Adom News said they have to spend long hours to get fuel at the only station which still has stock.

Both tricycle riders and vehicle owners disclosed they came from various parts of the municipality, bemoaning the rate of fuel shortage, especially petrol at the filling stations is unbearable.

According to them, they suspect that the fuel stations want to increase their prices which would be a stroke to break the camel’s back amid several economic challenges.

Some businesses that relied on petrol for their activities said the situation was affecting their operations.

They also complained that there were frequent power outages and did not know how they would cope if the alternative (petrol) to power their plants for business was also not available.

Meanwhile, the fuel pump operators said they were not hoarding the fuel nor did they intend to increase the prices, rather, they had no fuel in their tanks.

ALSO READ: