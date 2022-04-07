A 24-year-old suspected thief has been beaten to death at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The deceased has been identified as Nana Kojo Dua, popularly known as Power, who normally wears a cassock for his operations.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

A distraught mother of the deceased, Auntie Yamoah, in an interview with Adom News, said her son was lynched in her presence.

“I was at home when someone came to inform me that my son has gone to steal and, as a result, they have started beating him. I went to meet the residents still beating him and despite my pleas for them to stop, they refused,” she narrated.

According to her, the last time she saw her son was on Sunday when she came to ask her for money but she could offer only GHS2.00 after which he left home.