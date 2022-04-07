Baptist Convention cautions against management of E-Levy

The President of the Baptist Ministers Conference has cautioned the government against saving revenues generated from the electronic levy in the Consolidated Fund.

Rev. Dr. Charles Owusu Ampofo wants a separate fund allocated for the E-Levy.

He wants the government to set up a non-partisan group to monitor revenue accruing from the E-Levy implementation to ensure transparency.

The Electronic Levy or E-Levy bill has been passed into law with implementation expected to kick in from May 2022.

President of the Minister’s Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention says, “proceeds from the levy should be strictly monitored to ensure effective use.

Revenues should not be kept in the Consolidated Fund, I recommend that a separate fund be created for E-levy and a team be set up to monitor the revenues”.

Rev. Dr. Charles Owusu Ampofo spoke on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Refresher Course, Retreat and Business of the Baptist Ministers Conference on the theme “Called to Serve, Called to Send”.

“Today’s engagement is about equipping, remembering, and teaching ministers about our call to win more souls for Christ,” Rev. Dr. Charles Owusu Ampofo noted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, is putting in mechanisms to curb chieftaincy disputes causing mayhem in some regions.

“The president has drawn our attention to some chieftaincy disputes happening in some regions and we have put in mechanisms to engage some of the elders in some communities. For now, we will engage with the chiefs in the Bono region,” he said.