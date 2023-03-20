Actor Fred Nuamah has expressed confidence he will emerge victorious in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

According to him, he is far ahead of his major contender, John Dumelo who represented the NDC in the 2020 election.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Nuamah predicted he has already won the election by a landslide.

“I have already won and I’m far ahead. The last poll conducted by my office indicated I was about 80% ahead of him while he had about 20%,” he disclosed on Accra-based UTV.

The two who have come across many as best friends for the past weeks have been in the news after Mr Nuamah announced his intentions to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

He was accused of stealing Mr Dumelo’s spot amidst calls for him to step down.

Mr Nuamah has, however, stated he is willing to engage his friend, Mr Dumelo but will not in any way step down for him in the race.

Mr Dumelo in the 2020 election polled 37,778 votes against the incumbent, New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s 39,851 votes.