Former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare, has urged Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo to reconsider their decision to contest each other in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primary.

Mr Adu-Asare has urged the duo not to allow politics to destroy the great friendship they have.

“I think that contest shouldn’t come on between them. They are friends, brothers and bodies and in such cases, we must engage them for one to compromise and step down for the other,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Nuamah, a few weeks ago, raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging for ‘stealing’ his very good friend John Dumelo’s spot.

As a result, many called on him to step down for Mr Dumelo who represented the NDC in the 2020 election and polled 37,778 votes against the incumbent, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s 39,851 votes.

Fred has stated it is too late for him to step down since he engaged his friend [Dumelo] about his decision and he gave him his blessings.

He added he was surprised about Mr Dumelo’s u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL.

Mr Dumelo, however, fought off Mr Nuamah’s claims, stating he never gave his blessings and the latter was aware of his comeback.

Describing the move as a betrayal and a stab in the back, Mr Dumelo stated Nuamah was no longer his friend.

But to Mr Adu-Asare, the back and forth coupled with the media acrimony is not healthy for building relationships which are key to human survival.

He has, therefore, admonished the duo to sit and settle their differences out of the media space.

Meanwhile, the NDC has scheduled the elections for May 13, 2023.

Listen to Mr Adu Asare in the audio above: