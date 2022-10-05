In celebration of his 58th birthday, Highlife legend Daddy Lumba explained the idea behind ‘Yene Wo Sere Kwa’, one of the most successful singles in his music career.

The multiple award-winning musician said he wrote the song while reflecting on his life during the years he had fallen ill.

Affectionately called DL, he stated that the inspiration behind the song was his circumstances at the time although he did not go into details about his ill health.

He explained that in times of strength and wealth people are surrounded by friends and a number of people they deem loved ones.

However, when there are challenges in this person’s life there is no one to lend a hand.

Daddy Lumba said that this is a situation he is familiar with because he has had such experiences before.