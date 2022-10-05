Rihanna may be no stranger to flaunting her skin, but she can be also careful with what she is showing off.

The Barbadian beauty appeared to get sheepish as she rocked a revealing dress for A$AP Rocky’s birthday party.

As her boyfriend turned 34 years old on Monday, October 3, the pair had an early celebration on Sunday night. They stepped out to enjoy a dinner at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood.

Rihanna donned a ruched black gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit and sheer skirt.

She paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish oversized leather jacket and black Jimmy Choo x Mugler heels.

Her hair was let down and parted on the side, while she accessorized with a minimalist silver necklace.

While the “What’s My Name?” songstress confidently strutted her stuff on her way heading into the restaurant, she appeared to be a bit shy when leaving the European-inspired fine dining.

The 34-year-old singer was photographed covering up her chest with both of her hands, possibly to avoid having a wardrobe malfunction.

