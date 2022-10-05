Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Sam George, has said he does not have a Ghana Card.



In view of this, he is yet to register his SIM card despite the September 30, 2022, deadline that was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



He explained the situation is because he turned down a protocol service offered by the National Identification Authority (NIA)’s office in his constituency.



Mr George, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating it is for the sake of his constituents.



“I don’t have a Ghana Card even though I was offered a protocol service, I turned it down. I didn’t understand why I should comfortably get the card when the people who voted for me in Ningo-Prampram have been registering in the Prampram office since February [but] they haven’t received their cards.



“I thought it will be in the best interest for that service to be offered to the constituents. If NIA can’t produce the cards for my constituents who have registered since February, they should not be in the position to provide me with an instant card,” he said.



Many Ghanaians continue to lament their inability to register their SIM Cards as there is also a struggle with the acquisition of the Ghana Card which is the only identification required for the exercise.