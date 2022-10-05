Black Stars Management Committee member, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, has urged Asamoah Gyan to forget about featuring at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan has been out of the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.

The 36-year-old, who has been clubless for the past two years, speaking in an interview the BBC confirmed his desire to make a return to the Black Stars ahead of the Mundial.

Over the past months, Gyan has been seen on social media training to stay in shape ahead of the global showpiece.

But Alhaji Gruzah says there will be no chance for the legendary striker to return as a member of the playing body.

“Asamoah Gyan should forget about the Black Stars,” the veteran Ghanaian football administrator told Graphic Sports.

“He must not even dream of returning to the team.”

With his vast experience at international level, Gruzah went ahead to suggest that he can be considered for a role in the technical team to help the strikers.

“If he wants to serve in any technical capacity or play a role as an advisor to the striking department, then that is fine. But as a player, he should forget it,” the King Faisal bankroller added.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup will kicks off from November 20 to December 18.

Asamoah Gyan has scored at every of Ghana’s three Fifa World Cup tournament outings.