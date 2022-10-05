Ajax talisman, Mohammed Kudus, says his club is looking to qualify from the group stage of UEFA Champions League this season.

The Eredivisie side currently sits second in the group with three points, three behind Napoli who are top of the group after wins in their opening two games.

But Kudus, who has scored in both games so far in the competition believes despite a good start, Ajax need to do more and qualify from Group A.

“We are not done yet, it’s a long way to go,” he told Ajax’s media team.

“Most importantly is about getting the three points and getting out of the group stage, so that is the team’s goal and when that happens, the individual stuff will come naturally so the target is to get out of the group stage for now.”

With two goals in two games, the 22-year-old will look to continue that run when Ajax play host to Napoli in Tuesday’s fixture.

According to him, the Champions League is one of two competitions that every kid dreams to be involved in.

“Champions League and World Cup I think are the two biggest competitions we all dreamed about playing so it’s a dream come true but also having an impact and then trying to help the team,” he added.

“I had a good start but I have more to show as well.”