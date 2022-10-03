Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has rated the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosted in South Africa as the best he has ever witnessed.

The world’s most prestigious tournament was hosted in Africa for the first in the history of the competition where millions of people from the globe visited Africa.

However, Ghana became the only African country to play in the quarterfinal but suffered an elimination against Uruguay in penalty shootouts.

According to Gyan, the organisation of the tournament made it the best he has ever seen.

He added that the display of Africa’s rich culture makes the Mundial in 2010 the best he has ever seen.

“I think the 2010 World Cup was the best World Cup for me,” he told DSTV.

“It’s the most organised World Cup. Everything was fun because it was in Africa for the first time. People wanted to see what Africans can do, people had to fly all over the world to come to Africa. It brought people together. The organisation was excellent and you could see the real culture.

“Everything was amazing. For me, it was the greatest World Cup I’ve ever seen,” he added.

Spain, however, defeated the Netherlands to lift the trophy with Andres Iniesta scoring the only 116th minute goal during extra time.