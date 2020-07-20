The Ghana Police Service has cleared the air on the circumstances which led to the shooting of a 29-year-old man at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central region.

The deceased, identified as Precious Watta Billions, a Nigerian, was allegedly shot dead by some police officers in the area leading to a clash between police officers and some irate Nigerians on Saturday.



The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, addressing a press conference said the Kasoa Divisional Police Patrol Team had a distress call in the early hours of Saturday.,

According to DSP Oppong, the young man, who was reportedly armed with two cutlasses, was chasing people at the Gomoa Buduburam taxi station and turned on the police upon seeing them.

“Police in an attempt to disarm the victim shot him in the leg but he grew more violent and aggressive and was shot on the left arm to disarm him but he fell down and died,” she said.



She explained the incident was immediately reported to the investigator on duty, then, at the Gomoa Buduburam Police Station, near Kasoa where the incident happened.



“The body was inspected with two gunshot wounds seen on victim’s body, one on the left leg and another on his left shoulder with a car key found in his pocket,” she detailed.

She stressed investigations were ongoing with the body deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification and autopsy.





