Rose Boyeh, wife of Nigerian – Precious Watta Billions – allegedly killed by police officers at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central region has broken her silence on the matter.

In an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, she narrated what led to the shooting of his husband and father of one-month-old baby.

She said her husband, after buying a new vehicle and celebrating with his friends, came to wake her up from sleep in the late hours of Friday, claiming someone was after his life.

She said her husband requested that they immediately move to a hotel where they would be safe and out of the reach of whoever was trying to kill him.

“We got to the hotel but he later requested that we vacate the hotel and go stay with his friends because the person wanting to kill him was still following him,” she said.

Speaking further, she noted that her husband, herself and one-month-old baby found their way to the residence of some of his friends where he requested that his friends help him kill ‘the person’ after his life.

OTHER STORIES:

According to her, her husband decided to report the issue to the police but took with him two machetes to protect himself from whoever wanted to harm him.

She said after some minutes, a neighbour of hers came running to her that her husband had been shot and killed by the police.

Asked what the deceased husband did for a living by host Chief Jerry Forson, she said his husband worked as a ‘fraud boy.’

Brother to the deceased, Greatnes Oyefeh, when also asked about his brother’s line of business fumbled and said he was into bitcoin trading.

Mr Billions was allegedly shot and killed by police officers after he was said to be allegedly terrorising persons in the area with two machetes.

His death caused outrage among Nigerians living in the area who attacked the Gomoa Buduburam police station and destroyed several property.

Other Nigerians in the area also stripped naked to picket against the killing of Mr Billions.

Witnesses claim he was shot thrice; one in the leg, another in the chest and also in the eye. But the police have denied reports that he was shot thrice saying he was only shot twice in the leg and arm.