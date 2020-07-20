New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has mocked Bernard Mornah after the latter registered for the new voter identity card.

Mr Mornarh’s registration might have come as a surprise to Mr Otchere-Darko due to the fierce resistance he exhibited ahead of the exercise.

Mr Mornarh, who is the Convener of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register, led several protests and petitioned several personalities to stop the compilation.

The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention, prior to the take-off of the exercise, also made comments which landed him in trouble.

He was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.

ALSO READ:



Taking to Twitter, Mr Otchere-Darko quizzed why some Ghanaians have still not registered, when the protestpreneur and CEO has registered to vote, referring to Mr Monarh.