Actress and presenter, Efia Odo, is turning heads on social media with her weirdest and craziest cake she received.

The cake is believed to have come from her friend, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, who joined in to mark her day.

It was made in a form of a lady’s backside wearing just a red underwear which caused people to laugh.

A video on Instagram, which captured the birthday party, saw actress Odo laugh out loud as she tried cutting the cake.

The surprised guests were heard cheering up the birthday girl.

Watch the video below: